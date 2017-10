Þórarinn og Narri sýna heimsbyggðinni gangtegundir íslenska hestsins

The horses of Iceland are a so-called gaited horse breed. This means that most Icelandic horses have two extra gaits to offer besides walk, trot and canter/gallop. All horse breeds have these three natural gaits and can perform them without training. The extra gaits that set the Icelandic horse apart from other breeds are called tölt and flying pace. We've just prepared a little video to show you just how these 5 gaits look like! See also link http://www.horsesoficeland.is/the-icelandic-horse/gaits for more on the 5 gaits of the horses of Iceland.