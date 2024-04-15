List á ferð / Art travels

feykir.is Skagafjörður, Austur-Húnavatnssýsla, Aðsendar greinar, Vestur-Húnavatnssýsla, Listir og menning 15.04.2024 kl. 08.50
AÐSEND MYND
AÐSEND MYND
Þegar við hugsum um leiðir til að bæta heilsu samfélagsins þá hugsum við ekki alltaf um aðgengi að listum. En þegar við hugsum um það þá eru listir ein tegund tilfinningatjáningar. Hvort sem það er hamingja eða örvænting þá er það nauðsynlegt að hafa útrás til að nálgast tilfinningar á heilbrigðan og öruggan hátt. Samfélög sem styðja við listir, koma saman til að skapa list saman, hafa sýnt sig að vera tengdari. Þannig höfum við betri stuðningskerfi almennt sem leiðir til betri heilsufars.
 
Með það í huga ættum við að styðja við listleiðtoga okkar í samfélagi þeirra. Nýlega var Inese Elferte boðið að taka þátt í alþjóðlegu listasamfélagi í Kosovo. Í 10 daga var hún beðin um að vera ein af 22 alþjóðlegum listamönnum til að skapa! Þetta er mjög sérstakur heiður og sýnir bara hversu heppin við erum að hafa hana með okkur!

Inese hefur verið virkur þátttakandi í samfélaginu í meira en 15 ár og veitt bæði ungmennum og samfélaginu í heild listfræðslu. Við höfum unnið markvisst að samfélagslistaverkefnum til að styðja við listsamfélagið í okkar nágrenni. Það er svo mikið af list að skapast og við verðum að styðja við leiðir fyrir bræður okkar og systur til að tjá sig á uppbyggilegan og nýstárlegan hátt, sama hvernig það lítur út!

Hafið augun opin fyrir fleiri sýningum og listnámskeiðum sem þessi frábæri einstaklingur stendur fyrir. Við erum svo stolt af henni!

Vel gert, Inese!

Skrifað af Morgan C. Bresko

- - - - - 

When we think about ways to improve community health, we don’t always think about access to art. But, when you think about it, art is a form of emotional expression. Whether that be happiness or despair, having an outlet to access emotion in a healthy and safe way is vital. Communities that support the arts, come together to make art together, have been shown to be more connected. In that, we have better support systems in general leading to better health outcomes. With that said, we should support our community art leaders in their endeavours. Recently, Inese Elferte was invited to participate in an international artistic colony project in Kosovo. For 10 days she was asked to be one of 22 international artists to create! This is a very special honour and only demonstrates how lucky we are to have her with us!

Inese has been an active member of the community for more than 15 years, providing art education to our youth and our community at large. She and myself have been actively working on community art project to help support the art community in ours and surrounding counties. There is so much art being created and we must support ways for our brothers and sisters to express themselves in constructive and innovative ways, no matter what that looks like!

Please be on the lookout for more exhibitions and art classes supported by this special individual. We are so proud of our local art celebrity!

Well done, Inese!

Written by Morgan C. Bresko

Til baka

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá.

Feykir áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg.

Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

  • Hér sér yfir hluta þess svæðis sem áætlað hefur verið undir tjaldsvæði á Sauðárkróki. SKJÁSKOT ÚR KYNNINGARMYNDBANDI

    Undirskriftasöfnun vegna fyrirhugaðs tjaldsvæðis við Sauðárgil

    feykir.is Skagafjörður, Mannlíf 15.04.2024 kl. 09.00 oli@feykir.is
    Um miðjan mars auglýsti skipulagsfulltrúi Skagafjarðar tillögu að breytingu á aðalskipulagi vegna nýs tjaldsvæðis við Sauðárgil á Sauðárkróki. Staðsetning tjafldsvæðis á Króknum hefur löngum verið bitbein íbúa og lengi verið leitað að hentugri staðsetningu. Tjaldsvæðið við sundlaugina verður senn að víkja vegna byggingar væntanlegs menningarhúss sunnan Safnahúss Skagfirðinga en tillaga um að gera tjaldsvæði við Sauðárgil, norðan Hlíðarhverfis, er umdeild. Hefur nú verið sett af stað undirskriftasöfnun á Ísland.is þar sem hægt er að mótmæla fyrirhuguðum breytingum.
    Meira
  • MYNDVINNSLA: DAVÍÐ MÁR

    Snæfell heldur í vonina með sigri á Stólastúlkum í kvöld

    feykir.is Skagafjörður, Íþróttir 14.04.2024 kl. 21.27 oli@feykir.is
    Tindastóll og Snæfell léku þriðja leik sinn í úrslitakeppni um sæti í efstu deild nú í kvöld og var leikið í Stykkishólmi. Stólastúlkur höfðu unnið góða sigra í fyrstu tveimur leikjunum og hefðu því getað sópað liði Snæfells úr keppni í kvöld en það fór á annan veg. Lið Tindastóls sá ekki til sólar í fyrri hálfleik og þrátt fyrir smá klór í síðari hálfleik tókst stelpunum ekki að minnka muninn að ráði. Lokatölur 67-54.
    Meira
  • Stjórn Björgunarfélagsins Blöndu. MYND AF FB

    Ný stjórn kosin hjá Björgunarfélaginu Blöndu

    feykir.is Austur-Húnavatnssýsla, Mannlíf 14.04.2024 kl. 18.19 oli@feykir.is
    Aðalfundur Björgunarfélagsins Blöndu í Austur-Húnavatnssýslu var haldinn 10. apríl síðastliðinn. Starf félagsins hefur gengið mjög vel sem og rekstur þess. Ný stjórn var kosin á fundinum
    Meira
  • Heimismenn og Fóstbræður saman á sviði í Miðgarði. SKJÁSKOT ÚR STIKLU

    Vel heppnaðir tónleikar Heimis og Fóstbræðra

    feykir.is Skagafjörður, Listir og menning 14.04.2024 kl. 18.01 oli@feykir.is
    Það var þétt staðið á sennunni í Miðgarði í gærkvöldi þegar Karlakórinn Heimir og Karlakórinn Fóstbræður héldu sameiginlega tónleika. „Bráðgóðir tónleikar og þökkum við gestum og Fóstbræðrum kærlega fyrir komuna,“ segir í færslu á Facebook-síðu Heimis en þar er einnig að finna lauflétt myndband af samsöng kóranna í Ljómar heimur loga fagur.
    Meira
Yfirlit frétta