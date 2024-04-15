List á ferð / Art travels
Inese hefur verið virkur þátttakandi í samfélaginu í meira en 15 ár og veitt bæði ungmennum og samfélaginu í heild listfræðslu. Við höfum unnið markvisst að samfélagslistaverkefnum til að styðja við listsamfélagið í okkar nágrenni. Það er svo mikið af list að skapast og við verðum að styðja við leiðir fyrir bræður okkar og systur til að tjá sig á uppbyggilegan og nýstárlegan hátt, sama hvernig það lítur út!
Hafið augun opin fyrir fleiri sýningum og listnámskeiðum sem þessi frábæri einstaklingur stendur fyrir. Við erum svo stolt af henni!
Vel gert, Inese!
Skrifað af Morgan C. Bresko
- - - - -
When we think about ways to improve community health, we don’t always think about access to art. But, when you think about it, art is a form of emotional expression. Whether that be happiness or despair, having an outlet to access emotion in a healthy and safe way is vital. Communities that support the arts, come together to make art together, have been shown to be more connected. In that, we have better support systems in general leading to better health outcomes. With that said, we should support our community art leaders in their endeavours. Recently, Inese Elferte was invited to participate in an international artistic colony project in Kosovo. For 10 days she was asked to be one of 22 international artists to create! This is a very special honour and only demonstrates how lucky we are to have her with us!
Inese has been an active member of the community for more than 15 years, providing art education to our youth and our community at large. She and myself have been actively working on community art project to help support the art community in ours and surrounding counties. There is so much art being created and we must support ways for our brothers and sisters to express themselves in constructive and innovative ways, no matter what that looks like!
Please be on the lookout for more exhibitions and art classes supported by this special individual. We are so proud of our local art celebrity!
Well done, Inese!
Written by Morgan C. Bresko
