List á ferð / Art travels

Þegar við hugsum um leiðir til að bæta heilsu samfélagsins þá hugsum við ekki alltaf um aðgengi að listum. En þegar við hugsum um það þá eru listir ein tegund tilfinningatjáningar. Hvort sem það er hamingja eða örvænting þá er það nauðsynlegt að hafa útrás til að nálgast tilfinningar á heilbrigðan og öruggan hátt. Samfélög sem styðja við listir, koma saman til að skapa list saman, hafa sýnt sig að vera tengdari. Þannig höfum við betri stuðningskerfi almennt sem leiðir til betri heilsufars.

Með það í huga ættum við að styðja við listleiðtoga okkar í samfélagi þeirra. Nýlega var Inese Elferte boðið að taka þátt í alþjóðlegu listasamfélagi í Kosovo. Í 10 daga var hún beðin um að vera ein af 22 alþjóðlegum listamönnum til að skapa! Þetta er mjög sérstakur heiður og sýnir bara hversu heppin við erum að hafa hana með okkur!

Skrifað af Morgan C. Bresko

- - - - -

When we think about ways to improve community health, we don’t always think about access to art. But, when you think about it, art is a form of emotional expression. Whether that be happiness or despair, having an outlet to access emotion in a healthy and safe way is vital. Communities that support the arts, come together to make art together, have been shown to be more connected. In that, we have better support systems in general leading to better health outcomes. With that said, we should support our community art leaders in their endeavours. Recently, Inese Elferte was invited to participate in an international artistic colony project in Kosovo. For 10 days she was asked to be one of 22 international artists to create! This is a very special honour and only demonstrates how lucky we are to have her with us!

Inese has been an active member of the community for more than 15 years, providing art education to our youth and our community at large. She and myself have been actively working on community art project to help support the art community in ours and surrounding counties. There is so much art being created and we must support ways for our brothers and sisters to express themselves in constructive and innovative ways, no matter what that looks like!

Please be on the lookout for more exhibitions and art classes supported by this special individual. We are so proud of our local art celebrity!

Well done, Inese!

Written by Morgan C. Bresko