Hvað hefur Hjaltland að bjóða ferðamanninum? – Vísindi og grautur

feykir.is Skagafjörður, Austur-Húnavatnssýsla, Vestur-Húnavatnssýsla 13.04.2021 kl. 09.37 palli@feykir.is

Sjötta erindi vetrarins í fyrirlestrarröðinni Vísindi og grautur, sem haldið er af Ferðamáladeild Háskólans á Hólum, verður haldið í dag þriðjudaginn 13. apríl klukkan 13. Þar mun Andrew Jennings, lektor við „University of Highlands and Islands“ í Skotlandi flytja erindið: „Shetland tourism - What does Shetland have to offer the tourist and what has been the impact of Covid-19?“

Fyrirlesturinn verður haldinn á ensku í Zoom fjarfundabúnaði og er slóðin eftirfarandi: https://eu01web.zoom.us/j/64554917100

Upplýsingar um fyrirlesturinn á ensku:
Shetland has many things to offer the tourist, but it has natural challenges because of its geographical position and the cost of travel. The tourism industry has undertaken research about how to overcome the challenges and was hopeful for the future, and then Covid-19 struck. This has had a big impact on the island’s tourism industry. This talk will explore the current situation.

Dr Andrew Jennings is a lecturer with the Institute for Northern Studies UHI, and is based in Lerwick, Shetland's capital. He is the programme leader on the MLitt Viking Studies, Island Studies, Orkney and Shetland Studies and Highlands and Islands Literature. He has a particular research interest in the Early Medieval History of the Scottish Islands, with an emphasis on place-names and the Vikings. He wrote his PhD on 'Gael and Norse in Western Scotland c.795 to c.1000'. His other research interests include Island Studies, with a particular focus on the islands of the North Atlantic and the Baltic, the history of the North Atlantic between the years 500-1200, Norse Mythology, Folklore of the Northern Isles, Gaelic Culture, and the history of Shetland.

Til baka

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá.

Feykir áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg.

Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

  • Lausnin er úti á landi

    feykir.is Skagafjörður, Austur-Húnavatnssýsla, Aðsendar greinar, Vestur-Húnavatnssýsla 13.04.2021 kl. 09.20 palli@feykir.is
    Þetta er grein um það hvernig við ætlum að vaxa út úr kreppunni. Spyrna okkur aftur upp. Sigla út úr öldudalnum. Ég gæti notað allar klisjurnar. Þetta er svoleiðis grein. Nema, hún er ekki um það hvernig við ætlum að endurvekja fortíðina. Hún er ekki rómantískt afturhvarf til áranna fyrir grímuskyldu. Þetta er ekki svoleiðis grein.
    Meira
  • Landselsbrimlar við Íslandsstrendur virðast gefa frá sér lengri og lægri hljóð á fengitíma en landselir við Danmörku og Svíþjóð og það gæti markast að mögulegri ógn í umhverfi þeirra. MYND: HI.is/Eric Dos Santos

    Mótast mökunarköll landsela við Ísland af ógnum í umhverfi?

    feykir.is Skagafjörður, Austur-Húnavatnssýsla, Vestur-Húnavatnssýsla 13.04.2021 kl. 09.09 palli@feykir.is
    Landselsbrimlar við Íslandsstrendur virðast gefa frá sér lengri og lægri hljóð á fengitíma en landselir við Danmörku og Svíþjóð og það gæti markast að mögulegri ógn í umhverfi þeirra samkvæmt því sem fram kemur í niðurstöðum nýrrar rannsóknar vísindamanna við Rannsóknasetur Háskóla Íslands á Húsavík, Selasetur Íslands, Hafrannsóknastofnun, Syddansk Universitet og Árósaháskóla í Danmörku. Greint er frá niðurstöðunum í grein í nýjasta hefti vísindaritsins JASA Express Letters.
    Meira
  • Leitin að Fugli ársins 2021 er hafin

    Leitin að Fugli ársins 2021 er hafin

    feykir.is Skagafjörður, Austur-Húnavatnssýsla, Vestur-Húnavatnssýsla 13.04.2021 kl. 08.39 palli@feykir.is
    Á vef Fuglaverndar segir að fuglar séu hluti af daglegu lífi fólks og flestir eigi sinn uppáhalds fugl og hverjum þykir sinn fugl fagur. „Í vetur hafa staðfuglar og vetrargestir glatt okkur með nærveru sinni en nú nálgast vorið og farfuglarnir fara að tínast til okkar á eyjunni fögru. Fuglavernd ætlar að fagna vorkomunni með kosningu á Fugli ársins 2021 og verða úrslitin kynnt á sumardaginn fyrsta.“
    Meira
  • Fjarlægja má lausamuni og bifreiðar á kostnað eiganda að undangenginni viðvörun. Mynd: Heilbrigðiseftirlit Norðurlands vestra.

    Númerslausir bílar og óþrifnaður á íbúðarlóðum

    feykir.is Skagafjörður, Austur-Húnavatnssýsla, Vestur-Húnavatnssýsla 12.04.2021 kl. 13.29 palli@feykir.is
    Heilbrigðiseftirlit Norðurlands vestra hyggst nú á vordögum fjarlægja númerslausa bíla og annað á lóðum sem þykir til lýta á umhverfi en samkvæmt tilkynningu frá HNV er leyfilegt að geyma númerslausan bíl á innkeyrslum þ.e. ef viðkomandi bíll veldur ekki mengun eða er augljóslega ekki lýti á umhverfi.
    Meira
Yfirlit frétta