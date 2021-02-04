Vísindi og grautur - „Behavior-Smart Thinking for the Travel Industry”

Milena S. Nikolova: Mynd af holar.is.
Fjórða erindi vetrarins hjá ferðamáladeild Háskólans á Hólum í fyrirlestrarröðinni Vísindi og grautur verður haldið miðvikudaginn 10. febrúar næstkomandi kl: 13:00. Þar mun Milena S. Nikkolova, sérfræðingur í atferlishagfræði (behavior economics) og dosent við háskólann í Groningen í Hollandi fjalla um notkun „behaviour-smart thinking“ við ákvörðunartöku innan ferðamálafræðinnar. Hún er höfundur bókarinnar „Behavioral Economics for Turism“ sem kom út hjá Academic Press í október á síðasta ári.

Fyrirlesturinn verður haldinn á Zoom og erindið flutt á ensku.  HÉR er hægt að nálgast fyrirlesturinn.

Um erindið „Behavior-Smart Thinking for the Travel Industry”
This talk will focus on how behavior-smart thinking can lead to solutions that are grounded on realistic assumptions about how people make decisions and act. Behavior-smart thinking is inspired by behavioral economics, a relatively young field of knowledge that uses insights from psychology to explain challenges and phenomena across different socio-economic contexts (from why people make the wrong decisions about their health and finances even when they have enough information to why they fail to be responsible to the environment even if they truly value nature). Using current examples this talk will illustrate the advantages of applying behavioral thinking to challenges of different scale faced by the contemporary tourism industry. Cases will demonstrate how behavior-smart solutions can work in both institutional and business context, and can be applied on tactical level (for example to optimize pricing or communication messaging) but also on strategic level where it can lead to innovations in taxation systems and policy design.

Um Milenu S. Nikolova, PhD
Milena is an expert and researcher in behavioural economics in tourism with a global professional network and experience gained across four continents. She has worked on projects covering various aspects of sustainable tourism development, business and market development, policy and planning, learning and education, as well as entrepreneurship and innovation. She authored the first book that applies behavioural thinking to the context of travel and co-authored a book on entrepreneurial ecosystems in less developed regions. Milena has 15 years of cumulative experience as academic educator in undergraduate, graduate and executive MBA programs.

